Terry Joe Masten, 83, of Denton, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at The Vintage Health Care in Denton.



He was born on September 3, 1935 in Sanger, TX to Charlie L. and Leona (Brewer) Masten. Terry graduated from Krum High School in 1954 and was always a proud "Bobcat." He was especially proud that he was a member of the first Krum basketball team that went to State and who played on the State All-Star team. He married Hazel Shaw in 1956 in Slidell, TX. Terry was employed by Moore Business Forms for eleven years and was later employed by the Social Security Administration for twenty-two years, where he retired in 1995. He was a member of Highland Baptist Church



After retirement he enjoyed camping and trips to Colorado, gardening, woodworking where he enjoyed making rocking horses and doll cradles for his grandchildren and spending time with his grandchildren.



Survivors include his wife, Hazel; two sons, Scott and wife Stacy of Garland, Keith and wife Melissa of Bartonville; four grandchildren: Brian and wife Lauren, Sarah and husband Payton Witt, Tucker Masten, and Hannah Masten. He has three great-grandchildren: Leona, Magnolia, and Lowell Masten. He is survived by one brother, Wiley Masten of Michigan and one sister, Joilou Wilson of Robson Ranch. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Billy Masten.



A visitation will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday, June 14, 2019 at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 N. Locust St., Denton. The graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Plainview Cemetery, west of Krum.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Highland Baptist Church Renovation Fund, 600 Thomas St., Denton, TX 76201; or the Plainview Cemetery Association.



The family would like to thank all the employees of the Vintage Health Care Center for their loving care of our loved one these past seven years, especially all of the caring nurses at the south nurses' station.