Terry Wayne Lewis
Terry Wayne Lewis joined the Lord when he passed away on Sunday night March 15th, 2020, after a long struggle with dementia.
Terry was born in Terrell, Texas to James Gordon and Anna Louise Lowe Lewis on August 22, 1942. He attended school in Big Spring, Texas until transferring his Senior year to Graham-Eckes in Palm Beach, Florida. After graduating high school from Graham-Eckes in 1960, he attended the University of Texas.
Terry then enlisted in the U.S. Army and graduated from OCS in Fort Sill, Oklahoma as a 2nd LT in the Army Artillery division.
He then began law studies, graduating from University of Texas Law School in 1971. Terry opened his law office as a sole practitioner in Denton, TX.
Terry is survived by his wife, Marsha Musick Lewis; his only daughter, Lauren Flemmons and her husband Jeremy, Halee and Cole his two step-grandchildren of Roanoke, Texas. His two sisters, Lana Bateman of Forney, Texas and Jill Falter, her husband Hal of Las Vegas, Nevada. His former wife Marinel Lewis of Denton, Texas. He is also survived by two step children Luke Musick of Denton, Texas and Michelle Obaldo and her husband Rodney of Flower Mound, Texas, as well as their two daughters Vivian and Madelyn.
A memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate Terry's life. Condolences may be left online at https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/dentonrc/
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 25, 2020