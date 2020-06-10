Thad McCollum
Thad McCollum, 70, was born November 4, 1949 in Fort Worth and lived much of his adult life in the Bartonville/Argyle area. He loved baseball, the outdoors, traveling, hunting, gardening, and playing golf. A graduate of Diamond Hill High School and UNT's College of Business, he enjoyed a long and successful career in sales for the electrical industry. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. His happiest moments included spending time with his wife Becky, his children, and friends. He was always smiling; he thoroughly enjoyed every new experience and welcomed each day with energy and a positive outlook.
Thad is survived by his beloved wife, Becky McCollum of Argyle; his children, Ross and his wife Michelle McCollum, Cassandra McCollum and her significant other, Chad Colvin, their mother and his former spouse, Nannette McCollum; his mother Mae McCollum, sister Cynthia McCollum, and brother Keith and his wife Joan McCollum; bonus children Jessica King and Rebecca and Jesse Hunter. He is forever loved by many, including five vivacious grandchildren, many dear cousins and countless close friends.
Thad is preceded in death by his father, Orvis Thad (OT) McCollum and two brothers, Doug McCollum and Robert Edmiston, all of Ft Worth.
Due to present Covid-19 conditions, the family plans to hold private services only. Donations to Argyle Emergency Services, First United Methodist of Denton or the American Heart Association in memory of Thad would be most appreciated.
Thad McCollum, 70, was born November 4, 1949 in Fort Worth and lived much of his adult life in the Bartonville/Argyle area. He loved baseball, the outdoors, traveling, hunting, gardening, and playing golf. A graduate of Diamond Hill High School and UNT's College of Business, he enjoyed a long and successful career in sales for the electrical industry. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. His happiest moments included spending time with his wife Becky, his children, and friends. He was always smiling; he thoroughly enjoyed every new experience and welcomed each day with energy and a positive outlook.
Thad is survived by his beloved wife, Becky McCollum of Argyle; his children, Ross and his wife Michelle McCollum, Cassandra McCollum and her significant other, Chad Colvin, their mother and his former spouse, Nannette McCollum; his mother Mae McCollum, sister Cynthia McCollum, and brother Keith and his wife Joan McCollum; bonus children Jessica King and Rebecca and Jesse Hunter. He is forever loved by many, including five vivacious grandchildren, many dear cousins and countless close friends.
Thad is preceded in death by his father, Orvis Thad (OT) McCollum and two brothers, Doug McCollum and Robert Edmiston, all of Ft Worth.
Due to present Covid-19 conditions, the family plans to hold private services only. Donations to Argyle Emergency Services, First United Methodist of Denton or the American Heart Association in memory of Thad would be most appreciated.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jun. 10, 2020.