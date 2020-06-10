Thad McCollum
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thad's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thad McCollum

Thad McCollum, 70, was born November 4, 1949 in Fort Worth and lived much of his adult life in the Bartonville/Argyle area. He loved baseball, the outdoors, traveling, hunting, gardening, and playing golf. A graduate of Diamond Hill High School and UNT's College of Business, he enjoyed a long and successful career in sales for the electrical industry. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. His happiest moments included spending time with his wife Becky, his children, and friends. He was always smiling; he thoroughly enjoyed every new experience and welcomed each day with energy and a positive outlook.

Thad is survived by his beloved wife, Becky McCollum of Argyle; his children, Ross and his wife Michelle McCollum, Cassandra McCollum and her significant other, Chad Colvin, their mother and his former spouse, Nannette McCollum; his mother Mae McCollum, sister Cynthia McCollum, and brother Keith and his wife Joan McCollum; bonus children Jessica King and Rebecca and Jesse Hunter. He is forever loved by many, including five vivacious grandchildren, many dear cousins and countless close friends.

Thad is preceded in death by his father, Orvis Thad (OT) McCollum and two brothers, Doug McCollum and Robert Edmiston, all of Ft Worth.

Due to present Covid-19 conditions, the family plans to hold private services only. Donations to Argyle Emergency Services, First United Methodist of Denton or the American Heart Association in memory of Thad would be most appreciated.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill DeBerry, Jr. & Andrew DeBerry
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved