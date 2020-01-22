|
|
Therese M. Woods
Therese M. Woods, 90, of Denton passed away on January 15, 2020 in Denton. She was born in Bronx, New York on October 11, 1929 to Antionette Germain and Gaetano Scarangella, along with her siblings, Loretta, Francis, Alfred Germain, who all predeceased her.
She married the late James T. Woods, on May 28, 1949. They had two sons, Thomas (Tom) Woods, of Denton and John Woods of Denton. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Adam Woods of Virginia Beach, VA., Lindsey Garrison of Shady Shores, Texas and Elaine Ortolani of Denton, great-grandchildren, Ty Woods, Chase Woods, Jude Garrison, Hannah Garrison, Jillian Ortolani and Elle Woods.
Therese worked as a secretary for Grumman Aerospace Corp in Bethpage, New York from 1956 - 1971. During her 15 years at Grumman, Teri was Secretary to Pratt and Whitney and Hughes Aircraft Representatives on the Space Program, (LEM) and F-111, F-14 Fighter Aircraft programs. She moved to Charleston, S.C. in 1971, employed by the Department of Navy on Navy Base, Charleston, S.C. as a Personnel Staffing Specialist GS-9 in the Consolidated Civilian Personnel Office until retirement in 1991. She was also a member of Immaculate Conception Church, in Denton, Texas.
A Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Denton, on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10:30 AM. Inurnment will be at the Dallas Ft. Worth National Cemetery in Dallas, Texas.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jan. 22, 2020