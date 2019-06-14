Thomas A. Falkner



Thomas A. Falkner, 69, of Denton passed away on May 29, 2019 in Denton. He was born on November 17, 1949 in Checotah, Oklahoma to Thomas and Bobbie (Martin) Falkner.



Tom lived an amazing life of service to others. He loved his family, friends, our United States of America, and OU, the University of Oklahoma. He was a self-employed professional mechanic of the highest caliber and could fix anything with or without wheels. Tom went to Central High School in Muskogee OK. He had many adventures, near-death experiences, travels, and more, and many who knew him considered him a Hero of the highest order. The most notable thing about Tom Falkner was that everybody loved him. Tom never met a stranger and was known for helping anyone he came in contact with. He would help a person in need, he would fix a stranger's or a friend's car and stand behind his work, and he fought the good fight through many ordeals and health issues. He never gave up on life.



The family and friends Tom Falkner left behind will remember him forever, his jokes, smile, laugh, or just sitting and talking with him or appreciated the way he gave advice. His love for fishing knew no bounds. He was happiest on the lake with a big fish on the line, or just hanging out with a friend or family member eating barbeque. He left this life after a long illness. He will be missed beyond words by his loving family, a host of friends, and his loyal dog, "Bear". Tom was a good Catholic, believed in God, and is in Heaven, probably fishing.



He is survived by his wife, Tina Falkner, of Denton; daughters, #1-Honey Janette Smith of Conway, Arkansas, #2-Kimberly Dyan Butler and husband Bryan of Little Elm, #3-Samantha Beth Falkner of Dallas, and #4-Cierra Dylynn Falkner of Denton; son, #5-John Franklin Falkner of Denton; and grandsons Zac Hufstedler and Cooper Fenderson.



He is preceded in death by his much-loved mother and father.



The family will hold a visitation on Saturday, June 15, 2019, from 2-4PM at DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton, Texas. Following the formal "gathering", we will head to Dusty's Bar & Grill in true TFalk fashion to celebrate his life. Dusty's Bar and Grill is located in Denton on the Square. Friends of Tom Falkner may gather and talk about Tom's life after the Visitation, approximately 4:30ish to 6:30ish pm. All are welcome, light refreshments will be served and a video of Tom's life is planned. Feel free to dress casual or even in your favorite OU shirt (or Rangers or Cowboys!).