Thomas Edward Stever
Thomas Edward Stever, 73, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2020 in Plano, TX. Thomas was born on December 23, 1946 in Altoona, PA to Adeline and Thomas W. Stever. He graduated high school in Jamestown, NY. He met his wife of 50 years, Connie Nicosia, at Centenary College of Louisiana in 1966 and married June 28, 1969. He served in the USAF 6990th Security Service as a Chinese linguist. He received his bachelor's degree from North Texas State University.
He retired from Peterbilt after 38 years. He enjoyed playing softball and golf, listening to blues music and strumming his guitar, loved to read and make memories by taking his family to airshows and on road trips. He was a very kindhearted person and protective of his girls.
He is preceded in death by both parents and his grandson Jason. He is survived by his wife Connie Stever of Denton, his three daughters Nancy DeBinder and husband Michael of Alpharetta GA, Maggie Stever of Denton, Joanie Rouk and husband TL of Aubrey, grandsons Beau DeBinder, Anthony Rouk, Xander Rouk, and Jordan Ledbetter, his brother Mike Shea and wife Anita of Memphis Tennessee, sister Colleen Shea, and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his beloved dog Miss Maggie.
A special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at Baylor Heart Hospital of Denton and Plano.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Hospital for Children or a . On line condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2020