Thomas Francis Kelly
Thomas Francis Kelly of Denton, Texas passed-away on Monday, March 9, 2020, following a brief illness. He was 88.
Tom was born in Bronx, New York on October 20, 1931, to Catherine and Frank Kelly, a hard-working Irish couple who were the epitome of grit, industry, and resilience.
Tom grew up with his six sisters in Sayville, NY. From an early age he worked in his mother's restaurant (Kelly's), tended the family farm, and, at thirteen, drove a milk delivery truck for Budenos' Dairy. Turning seventeen he joined the United States Navy serving from 1949 to 1974 seeing both the Korean and Vietnam wars. His many fond memories in the Navy included a stint at ODC Turkey, in the capitol city of Ankara, and serving upon the legendary WWII heavy cruiser USS Saint Paul (CA-73). Each year he eagerly anticipated seeing his buddies at the various 'ship reunions'. Upon retirement from the Navy, Tom moved to Houston where he joined the oil field company of Brown & Root and met his future wife, 'Lee'. They married in 1981.
Tom and Lee moved to Denton in 1995 where for many years together they enjoyed their cozy ranch home "at the end of the road, next to the pasture...the bull's name is Big Boy". Tom adored his many friends at the Denton V.F.W. and throughout his neighborhood. He warmly engaged all, and one had no doubt of making 'bestie status' upon earning a gentle ribbing, playful smile, and twinkle from his baby blues. "We just love Tom" was a constant refrain from regulars at 'The V'.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lillian 'Lee' Kelly; and sisters, Gerry Biondo and June Kelly. He is survived by sisters Peggy McGiff, Betty Paz, Kathleen Meeker, and Eileen Brooks together with her husband Eddie, his many "favorite nieces" and nephews, and stepdaughters Karen Jones with husband Ronny, Linda Balson and husband Rick, six step-grandchildren and twelve step-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be at Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton on Wednesday evening, March 18th from 5-7 p.m. Services will be held Thursday at 10:00 a.m. at DeBerry followed by interment at DFW National Cemetery in Dallas. A memorial reception will follow at the Denton V.F.W.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to V.F.W. Post 2205 (Denton), The s Foundation, or a veterans .
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2020