Thomas Henry KeelandThomas Henry Keeland was born on June 6th, 1942, and went home to be with our Lord on November 30th, 2020.Tommy grew up in a home with 3 brothers, 2 sisters, and his wonderful mother Allie Smith, whom he loved dearly. His dad William Henry Keeland served in WWII, and died when Tommy was 13 years of age. Tommy has told many of us stories of his childhood, and although it was very rough at times, he spoke mostly of the love that his family had for one another. He joined the Army at 17 years of age, in 1959. He did a tour in Germany, and traveled throughout Europe, competing in marksmanship competitions, shooting a pistol. He won several medals during his competitions, in which he was very proud. He was honorably discharged in 1962. Tommy took a lot of pride in the fact that he raised his 2 sons, and was a big part of his daughter's life. He considered it a great privilege that he got to see all 3 children graduate high school, and his daughter graduate college. He earned his living, and raised his children, as a painter. Tommy excelled in the painting trade, and became a leader of many men. He earned the respect of many people, by never asking anyone to do anything he wouldn't do himself. He was well respected by those that he worked with, including those under his lead, those he followed, and the customers he served. He believed in honoring his word and commitments, and passed his values down to his children. Tommy never met a stranger, and had lots of fun, aggravating the people he liked. He loved people. Tommy had many good friends, and it would take all day to mention all of them. Many of which have already gone home, to be with the Lord. He truly loved and respected Greg Naylor, whom he worked with in the union, and work for many years, at Naylor Commercial Interiors. As we all do, he lived an imperfect life, that was filled with mistakes. Like most of us, Tommy had his reasons for the mistakes he made, but he never turned his back on anyone he loved, or those who loved him. Tommy believed in loyalty, and the willingness to make sacrifices, for those he loved. He was always willing to help friends, and even strangers. Tommy would give you the shirt off his back, if he thought you needed it. In his last years, he looked forward to being with the Lord, and hoping he had 'earned a spot in heaven', or that 'he had gotten right with the Lord'. Although his son Joe told him many times that the spot he desired was already paid for by Christ, he knew that he'd made mistakes, and was worried about his salvation. He also looked forward to seeing his dearly loved mother again. Well, we would've loved to have seen his face, when he saw and bowed before the Lord, and wrapped his arms around his mother once more. There's no doubt that he was welcomed home, when he arrived. Tommy, we will miss you aggravating us all, and we look forward to the day that we see you pet 'Spot' the dog, once more. The world has lost a good man.There will be a viewing for friends and family from 10am to 7pm, on Wednesday 12/2/2020, at DeBerry Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at DeBerry Funeral Home, on Thursday 12/3/2020, at 2pm. There will also be a short graveside service, at Roselawn Cemetery. Pastor Ray Harper will be officiating the services. The pallbearers are Justin Branch, TJ Lang, Thomas Keeland, Shelby Keeland, Brain Hays, Nathan Lewis, and Brian Bridges.Tommy was survived by his sister Josephine Wheeler, 3 children - Virginia Hartsburg Keeland, Joseph Keeland, Christopher Keeland, and a daughter-in-law Frances Keeland, that he loved like his own daughter. He was also survived by 8 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren.