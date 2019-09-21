|
Thomas James Bean
Thomas James Bean, 72, of Sanger, passed away at his home on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. The son of Charles and Jessie Porter, Thomas was born on July 19, 1947, in Gilford, County, NC.
Thomas served his country in the United States Army. He worked as an electrician for the City of Denton for close to 20 years. He was well known throughout Sanger. He was very kind and would help anyone in need. He was loved dearly by his daughters, sons-in-law, and his grandbabies. Thomas will be dearly missed by his family and the citizens of Sanger.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a son Jamie Porter, and a grand-daughter Kimberlee Sebastian. Those who remain to cherish his memory, are three daughters, Lynn Irlas and husband Daniel of Gainesville, Crystal Bean and husband Mike Nowlin of Sanger, and Becky Yates and husband Paul of High Point, NC; one son Charles James Porter of Thomasville, NC; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
"FLY HIGH PAPPY! WE WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU AND NEVER FORGET YOU!"
Coker Funeral Home will oversee the arrangements. You may make online condolences to www.cokerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Sept. 21, 2019