Thomas L. Eiswirth



10/17/1946 - 08/16/2020



On Sunday at 2:26 pm. Tommy was ushered into Heaven to be with Jesus. His 73 years on this earth were ones of grace from God in all that he went through. He met and surrender his life to Jesus in 1985 in Trujillo, Honduras on a mission trip with his pastor Randy Johnson who is also the pastor that married Tommy and me on June 1,1984 in Lafitte, La. This journey that Tommy and I started on that day has been amazing and a journey of ups and downs, but we both know that because of our personal relationship with you Jesus that He has carried us through it all and this too He will be with us all and will get us through this time of loss of a special man that has touched so many lives and will continue too.



Surviving is His loving wife of 36 years, Kate "Kay" Stewart Eiswirth, His amazing and beloved children, Dawn Eiswirth Mathwig and husband Tim, Jeffrey Thomas Eiswirth and wife Holly, Cathy Anderson Deaver and husband Jerry, Cindy Dawn Prance Traub and husband Carl F. Traub IV, his bro ther, Danny Eiswirth and wife Roz, his grandchildren, Codey Eiswirth, Devyn Gaudet, Austin Gaudet, Dylan Mathwig, Carl Traub V, Brandon and wife Emily Traub, and Gabby Anderson. He is survived by many beloved nieces and nephews and so much more family and his beloved church family and so many friends that are all over the world.



Gone before him are his beloved parents Charles & Rita Eiswirth, sisters, Joycelyn Entwisle and husband & Iris Neeb and husband George, brother, Jake Eiswirth and his son Matthew Thomas Eiswirth.



Tommy's dash 10/17/1946 - 08/16/2020



Tommy was born in Gretna, La. on October 17, 1946. He graduated from West Jefferson High School in Harvey, La. After graduating he worked a few odd jobs before joining the US. Marine Corp. where he served in the reserves for 6 yrs. He married and had 3 wonderful children. Later he remarried to Kay and added her two girls to his family.



Tommy worked for Bellsouth for 35 years and retired in 2002. We have been blessed from his career that he served the company and the Lord well. After retirement is when Jesus taught him how to be a carpenter and so much more and the ministry He gave Tommy was the time to serve in whatever church God lead us to and so many people that needed help and he was their man. If you even mentioned that something needed to be done it was taken care of. He loved serving his Lord and Savior and was a man that not only talked his walk with Jesus but he lived it every day. We know when he arrived in heaven Jesus met him and said: Matt. 25:21, well done, My good and faithful servant. After that I believe Tommy was greeted by his son Matt and so many more.



This is what I know Tommy would want to share with all, For God loved the world in this way: He gave His One and Only Son, so that everyone who believes in Him will not perish but have eternal life. For God did not send His Son into the world that He might condemn the world, but that the world might be saved through Him. John 3: 16-17. This is who Tommy was and he lived to share this message with all that crossed his path.



In memory of our beloved Tommy you can make a donation to First Baptist Church Corinth, 3033 Meadowview Dr., Denton TX 76210 to continue the work that Tommy did for anyone. He had such a heart for all that needed any work to be done and loved it.



Tommy's family extends their sincere gratitude to all the doctors, nurses and staff at Ft. Sanders Regional Hospital for their amazing love and care for Tommy during his time there.



A Celebration of Tommy's life will be held at a later date due to Covid 19.





