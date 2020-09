Or Copy this URL to Share

Thomas Lee Taylor



Thomas Lee Taylor age 63 passed away on Thursday 9/10/2020. He was born in El Paso TX and raised in Denton and spent the rest of his life in the surrounding area. Surviving family members include his daughter Jennifer Marie Taylor of San Antonio and son Jacob Walter Taylor of Grapevine.



Also survived by brothers, Bob, Jim, Bill, Mike Taylor and sister Barbara Gardner.





