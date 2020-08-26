1/1
Thomas Leeo Schrimsher
1947 - 2020
Thomas Leeo Schrimsher

Thomas Leeo Schrimsher was born to Charles Leeo Schrimsher and Nancy Maple Schrimsher September 13, 1947 in Loudon, Tennessee. Thomas graduated from Vonore High School in 1964. Thomas then joined the US Air Force and served in Vietnam. Tom and Rheta were married August 29, 1969 in Denton, Texas. He passed away August 23, 2020. Tom enjoyed music, computers, lawn work, Thomas Kincaid puzzles, dominoes, Halloween, and Christmas. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday August 26 at 10:00 a.m. at the Colleyville Church of Christ in Colleyville, TX.



Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 382-6622
Memories & Condolences
August 25, 2020
Thom you will be missed dearly and will always remain in my thoughts. You inspired me and it was a great honor and privilege to have you as a friend and neighbor.
Paul M. Rowan
Friend
