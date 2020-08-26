Thomas Leeo SchrimsherThomas Leeo Schrimsher was born to Charles Leeo Schrimsher and Nancy Maple Schrimsher September 13, 1947 in Loudon, Tennessee. Thomas graduated from Vonore High School in 1964. Thomas then joined the US Air Force and served in Vietnam. Tom and Rheta were married August 29, 1969 in Denton, Texas. He passed away August 23, 2020. Tom enjoyed music, computers, lawn work, Thomas Kincaid puzzles, dominoes, Halloween, and Christmas. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday August 26 at 10:00 a.m. at the Colleyville Church of Christ in Colleyville, TX.