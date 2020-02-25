Home

DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Thurman Henry
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Justin, TX
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Justin, TX
Thurman "Ray" Henry


1932 - 2020
Thurman "Ray" Henry Obituary
Thurman â€œRayâ€ Henry

Thurman "Ray" Henry 87, of Justin passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 in Denton. He was born on April 15, 1932 in Mansfield, Texas to Oscar Thurman and Nellie Lee (Loggins) Henry.

He married Barbara Scott in 1951 in Mansfield, Texas. They moved from the Haslet, Roanoke area to Justin, Texas in 1977. Ray worked on the dairy most of his life. He loved horses, and rode until the doctor ordered him to stop, about three years ago. He also loved his chickens and sold the eggs around Justin. Ray enjoyed paying dominos and was a frequent player at the domino hall.

Ray and Barbara were members of the First Baptist Church of Justin and raised their children in the church. Ray was a born-again Christian.

Ray is survived by his wife, Barbara Henry of Justin, daughter, Becky Henry of Bridgeport, son Bobby Henry of Justin, daughter in-laws, Lisa Henry and Debbie Henry, grandchildren, Walter Henry, Brittney Rupert, Shelley Thomas, Tylar Chapa and Evan Chapa, great-grandchildren, Brooke Rupert, Luke Rupert and Sunny Thomas.

He was preceded in death by his son, Steven Henry, his grandson, William Henry, his mother and father and eight siblings.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 6-8 PM at First Baptist Church in Justin, Texas. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 2:00 PM.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Feb. 25, 2020
