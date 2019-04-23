Thyla Jean Oldham Hogan



Thyla Jean Oldham Hogan, 78, went to be with the Lord on the Tuesday, April 16, 2019 following a courageous battle with Multiple Myeloma. She was born on September 8, 1940 in Jonesboro, Arkansas to Harry and Violet Oldham, who preceded her in death.



Thyla graduated from Conway High School in Conway, Arkansas in 1958 and from Hendrix College in 1962. She married Doyne Turner Hogan on August 5, 1962 in Conway, Arkansas. They moved to Denton, TX in 1970, where she completed a Master's Degree in Education and taught for 30+ years.



Her dedication to the children she taught over the years, to her co-workers, to neighbors and friends will be remembered fondly by those who knew her.



Thyla is survived by her husband, Turner, and daughters, Holly Downey and Helen Harris. Thyla loved being a grandmother to her six grandchildren, Jacob, McKenna, and Savannah Downey and Zachary, Shepard, and Darby Harris.



Thyla moved to Belmont Village in Carol Stream, IL in May 2018. A memorial service will be held at Belmont Village with eventual interment at Crestlawn Cemetary in Conway, Arkansas.



"Thyla is clothed in heavenly splendor now; resting in the arms of her Father. I miss her dearly, but we will be together again." Turner



Donations can be made in Thyla's memory to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation at https://themmrf.org/. Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary