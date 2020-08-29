Timothy Andrew McGee
Timothy Andrew McGee ("Tim" to his family and friends) passed away peacefully in Lewisville, Texas on August 20, 2020 after battling a brief illness. Tim was born on December 12, 1960 in Los Alamos, New Mexico, lived briefly in Pennsylvania, then moved with the family at the age of 9 to Denton, where he lived for the last 50 years. He was a 1979 graduate of Denton High School and received his B.B.A. from North Texas State University (now University of North Texas) in 1984. He was a proud "cowboy" who loved to participate in rodeos throughout his youth. In his adult life, he worked as a mechanic, a brick salesman, and, most recently, at Lowe's Home Improvement in their Commercial/Construction Department, a job he enjoyed and was great at until his retirement in 2014. Thereafter, he enjoyed boating, fishing, and owning a series of beloved dogs (including Magic, a rescue, and Ella, his wonderful Black Labrador Retriever). He collaborated with other talented friends "flipping" houses. He prided himself in taking care of his own home, yard, and pool. He also enjoyed cooking for his family and friends. He mastered the art of smoking meats and often said he would never eat "other people's" barbecue.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Tracy and Mary Janet Sheehan McGee. He is survived by his two adoring daughters, whom he regarded as by far his greatest achievement, Abby Claire and Sarah Elise McGee, his faithful dog Ella (all residents of Denton), and his sister, Tracy Jenks of Albuquerque. Wonderful friends and neighbors share in the family's grief at the loss, including his daughters' godparents, James and Michelle Renfro. We will all miss his bad jokes and great cooking and his presence as a father, brother, neighbor and loyal friend to many. He was a kind, generous man.
Services for Tim have been set for August 31, 2020 at 4:23 p.m. in the Chapel located at the Deberry Funeral Home in Denton, Texas with Pastor Deana Mason presiding. Anyone inclined to attend will learn of the significance of the start time. Due to COVID concerns, the chapel will be limited to 50% capacity, or 80 people. Masks will be required and hand sanitizer will not be available. There will be remote audio available outside of the chapel if it reaches its limited capacity. There is also an option to watch the service via Facebook. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Tim with a gift to the charity of their choice
are welcome to do so. Tim was a lover of animals, especially dogs, and he gave generously to the ASPCA.