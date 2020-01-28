|
|
Timothy Clyde Tittle
1956-2020
"See You at the Big One"
â€¢ Born on August 7, 1956, in Denton,
Texas
â€¢ Passed from this life on January 20,
2020, Dallas, Texas
Timothy (Tim) Clyde Tittle, 63, of Lewisville and Highland Village, TX, passed peacefully into his Heavenly Father's arms, with his family by his side, early Monday morning, January 20th, 2020.
Tim is survived by his wife, Lisa Tittle, and two sons: Matt Tittle, wife Meredith, granddaughters Rylie and Sadie; and son Adam Tittle, all from Highland Village, TX. He is also survived by his parents: William (Bill) and Laverne Tittle, of Lewisville, TX; sister Tina (Tittle) Carroll, husband Ronny of Pilot Point, TX; sister Sheila (Tittle) Heath, husband Steve, of Copper Canyon, TX; brother Scott Tittle, wife Kim, of Oak Point, TX and Ted Tittle, wife Tara, of Flower Mound, TX. He leaves behind thirteen nieces and nephews, and six great nieces and great nephews.
Tim took great pride in being a homegrown boy. He is a proud Lewisville High School Fighting Farmer, class of 1974. He attended Texas A&M University, University of North Texas, Tarrant County Community College for their rigorous Fire Science program and obtained his Paramedic license through UT Southwest. He held a Master Firefighter Certification in the state of Texas.
Raised in Lewisville, Texas, Tim took great pride in his community. It was his desire from an early age, to join the fire service and be a permanent contributing member of the growing city he called home. He took to heart the notion of "service and giving back". Tim started with the Lewisville Fire Department in October 1977 as a firefighter. His dedication and work ethic proved to benefit both him and his department as he quickly rose through the ranks from Firefighter, to Firefighter-Paramedic, Driver/Engineer, Captain, Battalion Chief, Assistant Chief and finally to Chief of the Lewisville Fire Department in 2011. It was with great pride and honor that he served his department and community. To date, he is the only person to have the distinction of rising through the ranks from entry level to Chief of the department, something Tim held very dear. He loved his community, the fire service, and his fire family. Chief Tittle dedicated more than 42 years in service to the people of Denton County and Lewisville Texas.
Chief Tittle was a fighter. He aggressively battled Leukemia since 2013 and beat it back into remission multiple times. Even during the toughest times, his loyalty and dedication to the department and the City of Lewisville never wavered. He loved being the Fire Chief.
Above all else, Chief Tittle loved spending time with his family and friends. Not far behind, were his loves of sports, fishing, and impeccable yard maintenance.
A Celebration of his life was held on Friday, January 24th, 2020 at 2:00pm at
First Baptist Church of Lewisville
1251 Valley Ridge Blvd
Lewisville, TX 75077
Flowers or donations are welcome. The family requests donations be made to his :
Chief Tim Tittle Scholarship Fund
Checks Payable to:
DCFCA (Denton County Fire Chiefs Association)
Mail to: Highland Village Fire Department
1200 Highland Village Road
Highland Village, TX 75077
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jan. 28, 2020