Tina Diane Newberry
Tina Diane Newberry passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at her home in Lake Dallas. Diane fought a long and courageous battle against cancer, managing to do it with eternal hope and grace. A graveside service will be at 2:00PM, Monday, May 18, 2020 at the Rochester, TX cemetery, with Dr. John Beck officiating. Services are under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes, Haskell.
Diane was born January 17, 1953 in Haskell, to Pat (Toliver) and Glen Sammons. She married her high school sweetheart Mike Newberry on July 23, 1972 in Haskell. She graduated from Haskell High School 1971. In 1972 she graduated from Glen and Lotty's cosmetology school and worked as a hairdresser in Haskell for 13 years. In 1985 Mike and Diane moved to Denton and Diane was employed by the Denton ISD as a paraprofessional. She graduated from Texas Woman's University in 1999 and started teaching in Denton. She retired after 28 years of service in 2014 as the Dyslexia Therapist at Sam Houston Elementary. Diane is a member of First Baptist Church Denton. We rejoice in knowing Diane is no longer in pain as she praises our Lord and Savior. Diane loved everything outdoors, from playing with her children and grandchildren, to being in a high school rodeo arena, to gardening, she was all about Texas. She also enjoyed the beauty of many of our National Parks.
She is survived by her husband, Mike of Lake Dallas; father, Glen Sammons of Haskell; daughter, Lynn Cobb and husband Danny of Flower Mound; son, Kenn Newberry and wife Wendi of Rochester; grandchildren, Wrett, Anthony and Kayla, Isabel, Tyler, Ashley, Katie, and Tyler; great-grandson, Keith; and brothers, Steven Sammons and wife Paula of Haskell and Alvin Sammons of Seymour.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Pat Sammons, and her sister-in-law, Jo Sammons.
In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Diane through a donation to First Baptist Church, 1100 Malone Denton, Tx, 76201.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on May 19, 2020