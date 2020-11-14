1/1
Tommy Dale Lyles
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tommy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tommy Dale Lyles

Tommy Dale Lyles passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in Lubbock, Texas. He was born in Stony, Texas to O. K. and Lila Lyles on December 22, 1946. Tommy enjoyed spending time with family and friends and playing golf. He is preceded in death by a son, Chris, his parents, three brothers, Stanley, Bill and Jerry and a sister, Pat.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at DeBerry Funeral Directors. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 PM with the Rev. Kim Broadstreet officiating.

Tommy is survived by his wife of 57+ years, Lee, son, Kelly Lyles and daughter-in-law, Lizzy, daughter, Amy and son-in-law, Jason Tanner. He is also survived by grandchildren, Ryan Lyles and wife, Kylie, Reid Lyles and wife, Bailey. Braden Tanner and Avery Tanner. He leaves behind three great grandchildren, Kaden, Conner and Presley. His brother, Jack and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins are also his part of his surviving extended family.

We respectfully ask everyone to wear your mask and practice social distancing.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
Send Flowers
NOV
17
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
November 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill DeBerry, Jr. & Andrew DeBerry
November 13, 2020
Lee and Family--

So sorry to hear of your loss. Tommy was such a neat, friendly guy, and he will be missed by all who knew him. He has fought a long courageous battle with his sickness--may he now rest in peace and hurt no more. We love you and know that God will shower you with His love and comfort during this most difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Carolyn and William Harrison


Carolyn and William Harrison
Family
November 13, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of your loss. I remember Tommy at the shop with Fred sharing some wild stories!! Praying for each and everyone of you. Love you Jackie Lee
Jackie Lee
November 13, 2020
Our sincere condolences and prayers for the Lyles family. Great memories with y’all growing up.
Mike and Christine Lee
Friend
November 13, 2020
My loving and always worrying about others and caring father. I will miss my visits that always has us piddling around the house and our drives around town so just we can have a great ole chat. You have guided and helped me be the man I am today so much more than you will ever know. I find you in myself so often the older I get. We have so many mannerisms that are alike and humour of course. You will always be with me in my heart and part of my soul Dad. Love Kelly you Son.........from Gillingham Kent, UK
Kelly Lyles
Son
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved