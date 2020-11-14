My loving and always worrying about others and caring father. I will miss my visits that always has us piddling around the house and our drives around town so just we can have a great ole chat. You have guided and helped me be the man I am today so much more than you will ever know. I find you in myself so often the older I get. We have so many mannerisms that are alike and humour of course. You will always be with me in my heart and part of my soul Dad. Love Kelly you Son.........from Gillingham Kent, UK

Kelly Lyles

Son