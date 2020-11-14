Tommy Dale Lyles
Tommy Dale Lyles passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in Lubbock, Texas. He was born in Stony, Texas to O. K. and Lila Lyles on December 22, 1946. Tommy enjoyed spending time with family and friends and playing golf. He is preceded in death by a son, Chris, his parents, three brothers, Stanley, Bill and Jerry and a sister, Pat.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at DeBerry Funeral Directors. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 PM with the Rev. Kim Broadstreet officiating.
Tommy is survived by his wife of 57+ years, Lee, son, Kelly Lyles and daughter-in-law, Lizzy, daughter, Amy and son-in-law, Jason Tanner. He is also survived by grandchildren, Ryan Lyles and wife, Kylie, Reid Lyles and wife, Bailey. Braden Tanner and Avery Tanner. He leaves behind three great grandchildren, Kaden, Conner and Presley. His brother, Jack and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins are also his part of his surviving extended family.
We respectfully ask everyone to wear your mask and practice social distancing.