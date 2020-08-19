Tommy Dale McWhorter



1943-2020



It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Tommy Dale McWhorter of Argyle, Texas on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the age of 76 years.



He will be remembered by his wife of 55 years, Mary; children: Melissa Drewitz (Darren), Tommy McWhorter (Christy), and Megan Schuth (Allen); grandchildren: Colton, Mackenzie, Dakin, Kasch, Xander, and Berkley; brother, Jerry (Sandy); sister-in-laws: Dorothy, Irene, Von, and Lorena; as well as numerous friends and relatives.



He was preceded in death by his brothers: William, Carlton, Edward, and Larry; parents, Calvin and Opal; and sister-in-law, Martha.



Dale was born December 10, 1943 in Seymour, Texas. He grew up on Waggoner Ranch, where his dad worked as a cowboy, and he joined the Navy at age 18. He served on the U.S.S. Hornet and did a tour in Vietnam.



On April 2, 1965, Dale married the love of his life, Mary. They moved to Argyle in 1976 and he was branch manager of Golden Distributing in Lake Dallas for over 15 years. Later, Dale started his own business, McWhorter Tool Company. After raising their three children, Dale and Mary spent their free time traveling, usually to visit family. Dale was an adventurer, and he said his life with Mary was his greatest adventure of all.



Dale was a hard-working man who centered his life around family. He was kind, giving, and always made those around him laugh.



A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.





