Tommy Mac McBride
Tommy Mac McBride passed away on Wednesday, May 6 at the age of 77 following a brief illness with his family by his side.
Tommy was born January 1, 1943 in Denton, Texas to J.B. and Mackie McBride but often reminisced of precious time spent with his loving grandparents, Thomas D. and Viola McBride, who he held near and dear to his heart.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Billie F. McBride (Shelton); daughters Niki Peyton and husband Tony, Teresa McBride and s/o Curtis; son Jeff McBride and wife Melissa; granddaughters Amanda Gutknecht and husband Zach, Jennifer Lockwood and wife Rachel, Jenna McBride; great-granddaughters Harper and Timber Gutknecht; brothers Billy Lynn, Jerry and Michael; as well as a large extended family of in-laws, nieces and nephews who were all special to him.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Timothy, Jimmy Lee and Bobby Jack "Jackie".
The family will celebrate Tommy's life at a private memorial. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to support your local no-kill animal shelter in honor of Tommy's beloved cats he rescued over the years.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on May 17, 2020