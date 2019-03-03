Tony D. Lewis



Tony D. Lewis, 76, of Denton, Texas passed away on February 27, 2019. He was born on October 21, 1942 in Denton, Texas to Muril David and Dorothy (Riney) Lewis.



Tony graduated Denton High School and later joined the U.S. Navy Reserves where he was a Naval Airman. He married Maria Graciela (Chelita) Lozano in Monterrey, Mexico on September 12, 1964. He worked for Moore Business Forms in Denton, National Cash Register in Arlington and at the University of North Texas before retiring. He was a member of the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus, former District Deputy, Faithful Navigator and Grand Knight. He was an active, lifelong member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Denton.



He is survived by his wife, Maria Graciela (Chelita) Lewis of Denton, Texas, daughter, Mary G. Brockett and husband Dan of Valley View, sons, Anthony David Lewis and wife Dawn of Pampa, Texas, James H. Lewis of Oak Point, Texas, sister, Becky Lewis of Denton, Texas, brother in law, Juan F. Lozano of Monterrey, Mexico, grandchildren, Christopher and Riley Brockett, Johnathan, Jeremy and Jessica Lewis, Christy, Cole and Carlie Witcher.



He is preceded in death by his mother and father and sister Linda Lovelace.



The family will receive friends on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 6-7 PM at DeBerry Funeral Directors a Rosary will be said at 7:00 PM following visitation.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Denton, Texas with interment to follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton. Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 3, 2019