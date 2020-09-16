Troy Lee Patterson
June 17, 1937 - September 12, 2020
Troy L. Patterson, 83 of Lewisville, TX, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at a family home in Denton, TX.
He was born June 17, 1937 in Krum, TX to William Floyd Patterson and Birdie Lee Strange Patterson (both deceased). He is also preceded in death by his siblings Flora Mae Patterson Johnson, and Floyd Ray Patterson, as well as his beloved wife, Peggy Lou Newland Patterson.
Troy was married to Peggy in 1955 and spent 59 years married to the love of his life.
Troy is survived by his two children, Perri P. Wilson-Koller and Shari Patterson Thweatt. He had six grandchildren: Wesley Hunter Wilson and his wife Danielle Elise Osborne, Sydney Alaina Thweatt, Jillian Augusta Thweatt, Maxwell Alan Thweatt and Logan Derian Koller. He had one great grandchild, Adalyn Michaela Thweatt, as well as several nieces and nephews and their families.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 6 P.M. until 8 P.M. at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 N. Locust Street, Denton, TX, followed by a graveside service at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Park, with Rev. Gerald Patterson, officiating.
Online condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com