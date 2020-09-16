1/1
Troy Lee Patterson
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Troy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Troy Lee Patterson

June 17, 1937 - September 12, 2020

Troy L. Patterson, 83 of Lewisville, TX, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at a family home in Denton, TX.

He was born June 17, 1937 in Krum, TX to William Floyd Patterson and Birdie Lee Strange Patterson (both deceased). He is also preceded in death by his siblings Flora Mae Patterson Johnson, and Floyd Ray Patterson, as well as his beloved wife, Peggy Lou Newland Patterson.

Troy was married to Peggy in 1955 and spent 59 years married to the love of his life.

Troy is survived by his two children, Perri P. Wilson-Koller and Shari Patterson Thweatt. He had six grandchildren: Wesley Hunter Wilson and his wife Danielle Elise Osborne, Sydney Alaina Thweatt, Jillian Augusta Thweatt, Maxwell Alan Thweatt and Logan Derian Koller. He had one great grandchild, Adalyn Michaela Thweatt, as well as several nieces and nephews and their families.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 6 P.M. until 8 P.M. at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 N. Locust Street, Denton, TX, followed by a graveside service at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Park, with Rev. Gerald Patterson, officiating.

Online condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Roselawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 382-6622
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved