Home

POWERED BY

Services
Slay Memorial Funeral Center - Pilot Point - Pilot Point
424 S. Washington St.
Pilot Point, TX 76258
940-686-2277
For more information about
Ty Trubenbach
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Ty Trubenbach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ty Trubenbach


2006 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ty Trubenbach Obituary
Ty Haden Trubenbach

Ty Haden Trubenbach, 13, of Pilot Point, TX, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019. He was born January 14, 2006 in Lewisville, TX to Trent and Nieva (Cafe) Trubenbach.

Ty was the BIGGEST kid anyone ever met. He loved his family, cows, dog, working out "with his crew," playing football, hunting, and running track. Ty never met a stranger, for long. He would spread his wings and pull in people, many times without them even knowing they were under his wings. Ty always put himself last when it came to any wants or needs. He always wanted to make everyone smile and would do whatever it took to make it happen. Ty's heart was always in the right place. He loved this community with all his heart and was a bearcat.

He is survived by his mother Nieva, father Trent, brother and best friend Triston, grandparents: Mike Trubenbach, Karen Grant, Steve & Phyllis Scott, and Lourdes Scott, his uncle Justin Camp and aunt Ellen. He had cousins and other family in Muenster, TX, Tyler, TX, California, and Wisconsin.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00AM, Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Midway Church in Pilot Point, TX with Rev. John Theisen & G. A. Moore officiating. Online condolences may be shared at www.slaymemorialfuneralhome.com. A youth sports fund has been set up at Independent Bank in Pilot Point in memory of Ty.

Arrangements are under the direction of Terri Slay and Slay Memorial Funeral Center.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now