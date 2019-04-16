Ty Haden Trubenbach



Ty Haden Trubenbach, 13, of Pilot Point, TX, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019. He was born January 14, 2006 in Lewisville, TX to Trent and Nieva (Cafe) Trubenbach.



Ty was the BIGGEST kid anyone ever met. He loved his family, cows, dog, working out "with his crew," playing football, hunting, and running track. Ty never met a stranger, for long. He would spread his wings and pull in people, many times without them even knowing they were under his wings. Ty always put himself last when it came to any wants or needs. He always wanted to make everyone smile and would do whatever it took to make it happen. Ty's heart was always in the right place. He loved this community with all his heart and was a bearcat.



He is survived by his mother Nieva, father Trent, brother and best friend Triston, grandparents: Mike Trubenbach, Karen Grant, Steve & Phyllis Scott, and Lourdes Scott, his uncle Justin Camp and aunt Ellen. He had cousins and other family in Muenster, TX, Tyler, TX, California, and Wisconsin.



A memorial service will be held at 10:00AM, Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Midway Church in Pilot Point, TX with Rev. John Theisen & G. A. Moore officiating. Online condolences may be shared at www.slaymemorialfuneralhome.com. A youth sports fund has been set up at Independent Bank in Pilot Point in memory of Ty.



Arrangements are under the direction of Terri Slay and Slay Memorial Funeral Center.