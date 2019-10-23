Home

Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 382-6622
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Mountain Creek Cemetery
North of St. Jo, TX
Una Mae Shurbet


1926 - 2019
Una Mae Shurbet Obituary
Una Mae Shurbet

Una Mae Shurbet, 93, of Denton, died Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Denton Good Samaritan Village.

Mrs. Shurbet was born on October 18, 1926 in Wise County, TX to Dee Lester and Laverne (Crunk) Allen. She was married to Vernon Wesley Shurbet on July 3, 1943 in Montague, TX; he died on June 23, 1997. She went to school in Stoney, TX and retired from the Texas Woman's University.

She is survived by her daughter, Alta Mae Monschke and her husband Charles of Krum; son, Wesley Dee Shurbet and his wife Linda of Denton; four grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Mountain Creek Cemetery, North of St. Jo, TX.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Oct. 23, 2019
