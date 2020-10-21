1/1
Velma Farrell Watkins
1924 - 2020
Velma Farrell Watkins

Velma Farrell Watkins,96, of Denton, Texas passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 in Denton, TX. She was born in Plano on January 19, 1924 to Mary Fissell Farrell and Joe Farrell. She was raised on a cotton farm in the area that is now Plano. The family also farmed land in the Krum area where she attended the Krum Schools and later graduated from Plano High School. The Farrell family was viewed as one of the largest land holders in Texas in the 1920's. The Hunter Farrell Farmstead museum is still in place in Plano, Texas She was a member of the Krum United Methodist Church where she was a Sunday School Teacher.

She was very active in raising her two sons, Jim and Joe taking them to horse shows and cuttings, as well as being active in breeding horses and assisting all farm activities growing up. Velma retired from (Victor Equipment) Thermadyne. She worked very hard in her long life and was always ready to help anyone in need.

She is survived by her sons; Jim Watkins of Denton, Joe Watkins of Tioga, stepson Michael Watkins of Madill, OK, grandson Zack Watkins. Velma is preceded in death by Joe Farrell (Father), Mary Farrell (Mother), Evelyn Deussen (Sister), Mary Brooks (Sister).

Visitation will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors. Graveside Service will begin at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Jackson Cemetery in Krum.



Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
OCT
24
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Jackson Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
October 20, 2020
James, may loving memories ease your loss and bring you comfort.
Deborah Harper
Coworker
October 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill DeBerry, Jr. & Andrew DeBerry
October 20, 2020
Dear James and family, I am so sorry to hear of your mother’s passing. Please accept our sincere sympathies. May her memory give you comfort during this difficult time. You and your family are in my thoughts.
Linda Anderson
Friend
