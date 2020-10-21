Velma Farrell WatkinsVelma Farrell Watkins,96, of Denton, Texas passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 in Denton, TX. She was born in Plano on January 19, 1924 to Mary Fissell Farrell and Joe Farrell. She was raised on a cotton farm in the area that is now Plano. The family also farmed land in the Krum area where she attended the Krum Schools and later graduated from Plano High School. The Farrell family was viewed as one of the largest land holders in Texas in the 1920's. The Hunter Farrell Farmstead museum is still in place in Plano, Texas She was a member of the Krum United Methodist Church where she was a Sunday School Teacher.She was very active in raising her two sons, Jim and Joe taking them to horse shows and cuttings, as well as being active in breeding horses and assisting all farm activities growing up. Velma retired from (Victor Equipment) Thermadyne. She worked very hard in her long life and was always ready to help anyone in need.She is survived by her sons; Jim Watkins of Denton, Joe Watkins of Tioga, stepson Michael Watkins of Madill, OK, grandson Zack Watkins. Velma is preceded in death by Joe Farrell (Father), Mary Farrell (Mother), Evelyn Deussen (Sister), Mary Brooks (Sister).Visitation will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors. Graveside Service will begin at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Jackson Cemetery in Krum.