Velma Josephine (Jo)
Parker Hubbard
Velma Josephine Parker Hubbard {Jo} of Corinth Texas, passed away at Wilson N. Jones Hospital at the age of 89 on April 17, 2020.
Jo was born in Little Rock Arkansas on January 3, 1931. Jo was the oldest daughter of Charles and Emma Parker. She graduated from Fuller High School in Sweet Home, Arkansas 1949. She married Walt Hubbard on Armed Forces Day May 19, 1956.
Jo has been blessed by 3 daughters, 7 Grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Jo worked at North Star Bank formerly Lake Cities State Bank in Lake Dallas for 29 years where she served her community and met many lifelong friends!
Jo was an active member of Lake Cities United Methodist Church in Lake Dallas. She loved and served her community through the food pantry and supported many ministries throughout her time as a member.
Jo loved her family and friends. She loved her gardens and enjoyed traveling in her motorhome. She enjoyed sewing for her girls when they were young. Loved a good game of Pictionary. She spent many weekends & summer days enjoying time at Thousand Trails park at Lake Texoma.
She is preceded in death by her sister Sue La Vaun Harrington. Parents Charles and Emma Parker.
She is survived by her husband Walt Hubbard (93) and will have celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary on May 19, 2020. She is also survived by her daughters; Dawn Whittenburg & husband Arron, Jennifer Crawford & husband John, Marion Hill & her husband Brad; grandchildren Morgan Whitt, McKay de Jesus, Meridith Whitt, Wan Jen & Guo Bin Crawford, Matthew & Nathan Hill; great grandchildren Blayne, Kyla & Autumn Whitt; Braiden, Lilly & Finnn De Jesus, Lydia Whitt. Also, survived by neices Sandra Barker & family as well as Gail Easley & family.
A memorial will be held at a later date at LCUMC.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Apr. 23, 2020