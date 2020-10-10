Victoria Anne RichardsonVictoria Anne Richardson, 77, of Denton, TX died Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at her home.She was born January 4, 1943 in Los Angeles, CA. She graduated Denton High School in 1961 and attended Texas Woman's University. She was married to Jerry Richardson on September 14, 1962 in Denton; he died on December 4, 2006. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church where she was very active in Women of St. Paul; LWML and the ABWA. She also worked in the St. Paul Lutheran Daycare for over twenty-eight years and worked with the North Texas State Fair Association for many years.Vicki is survived by her son, Jon Richardson; daughter, Jennifer and husband Jerry Hawkins; brother, Jeff and wife Linda Cross; sister-in-law Pauline and husband Ruben James; grandchildren, Amy and husband Leaman Dampier, Beth and husband Mitch Epting, Jonny and wife Katy Richardson, Jordyn and husband Michael Scott, Holly and husband Kevin Roye, Brian Richardson, Colby Lynch, Jaclyn Hawkins and husband Brennan Hastings, Taylor Lynch and husband Tony Benedict, Josh Richardson and wife Kellie Pyron; 29 great-grandchildren; two nephews; three nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Lucille Cross; husband Jerry Richardson; son, Jeff Ricardson; daughter, Julie Richardson; grandson, Justin Hawkins.The memorial service will be 2:00 PM Sunday, October18, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church 703 N. Elm St. Denton. Please send all condolences to 3501 Briercliff Dr. Denton, TX 76210 to the Hawkins/Richardson Family.Online condolences may made at