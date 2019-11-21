|
|
Virgil L. Vahlenkamp
Virgil L. Vahlenkamp, 87, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2019 in Denton, Texas. Virgil was born in Old Glory, Texas on July 8, 1932 the son of August Christian Vahlenkamp and Minnie Teichelman Vahlenkamp.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday November 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Faith Lutheran Church, 2308 TX-283, Sagerton, TX 79548 with burial to follow in the Old Glory Cemetery in Old Glory, TX. A visitation will take place from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 N. Locust in Denton, TX.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Nov. 21, 2019