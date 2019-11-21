Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 382-6622
Resources
More Obituaries for Virgil Vahlenkamp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virgil L. Vahlenkamp


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virgil L. Vahlenkamp Obituary
Virgil L. Vahlenkamp

Virgil L. Vahlenkamp, 87, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2019 in Denton, Texas. Virgil was born in Old Glory, Texas on July 8, 1932 the son of August Christian Vahlenkamp and Minnie Teichelman Vahlenkamp.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday November 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Faith Lutheran Church, 2308 TX-283, Sagerton, TX 79548 with burial to follow in the Old Glory Cemetery in Old Glory, TX. A visitation will take place from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 N. Locust in Denton, TX.

On line condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virgil's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -