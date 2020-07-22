Virginia Faith Brown
Graveside services for Virginia Faith Brown,80, of Runaway Bay, Texas will be at 10:00am on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Eternal Oaks Cemetery in Runaway Bay, officiated by Dr. Craig Erb. Visitation will be come and go from 10am - 8pm Friday, July 24, at Hudson & Torres Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport, Texas. She passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 in Decatur, Texas.
Virginia was born on October 7, 1939 in Coleman, Texas to Lloyd and Madella Jewel (Booth) Faith. She married her husband Don Brown on April 29, 1960 in Denton, Texas. They were married for 60 years.
Virginia was a teacher for 49 years and retired from Boyd, ISD. She received an Honorary Doctorate and a master's degree in education from Texas Womens University. Virginia loved art and was a member of the Wise County Art Association. She was also a member of the National Honors Society. Virginia loved playing the piano, was a great cook, and had lots of patience when it came to children. She had the opportunity to travel the world and really enjoyed visiting Israel and Paris.
She was survived by her husband Don Brown of Runaway Bay; daughter Velvet Oberg and husband Harold of Runaway Bay and Vikki Meeks and husband Leonard of Keller, Texas; son Kris Brown and wife Pam of Chico, Texas; six grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents and her Uncle Gerron and Aunt Louise.
