1/1
Virginia Faith Brown
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia Faith Brown

Graveside services for Virginia Faith Brown,80, of Runaway Bay, Texas will be at 10:00am on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Eternal Oaks Cemetery in Runaway Bay, officiated by Dr. Craig Erb. Visitation will be come and go from 10am - 8pm Friday, July 24, at Hudson & Torres Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport, Texas. She passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 in Decatur, Texas.

Virginia was born on October 7, 1939 in Coleman, Texas to Lloyd and Madella Jewel (Booth) Faith. She married her husband Don Brown on April 29, 1960 in Denton, Texas. They were married for 60 years.

Virginia was a teacher for 49 years and retired from Boyd, ISD. She received an Honorary Doctorate and a master's degree in education from Texas Womens University. Virginia loved art and was a member of the Wise County Art Association. She was also a member of the National Honors Society. Virginia loved playing the piano, was a great cook, and had lots of patience when it came to children. She had the opportunity to travel the world and really enjoyed visiting Israel and Paris.

She was survived by her husband Don Brown of Runaway Bay; daughter Velvet Oberg and husband Harold of Runaway Bay and Vikki Meeks and husband Leonard of Keller, Texas; son Kris Brown and wife Pam of Chico, Texas; six grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents and her Uncle Gerron and Aunt Louise.

Hudson & Torres Family Funeral Home

1401 Halsell * Bridgeport, TX 76426

940-683-1704 * www.hudsontorres.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
10:00 - 08:00 PM
Hudson & Torres Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Eternal Oaks Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved