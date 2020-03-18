|
|
Virginia Horn Norwood
Virginia Horn Norwood, 93, passed away peacefully on March 14, 2020. Virginia was born March 3, 1927 to Jesse & Frances Horn in Runnels County, Texas. She and her sisters were raised on the family farm near Plainview, Texas. Virginia graduated from Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene with her B. A. in Education and later received her Masters from Texas Tech University in 1950. She was a life-long educator, teaching in Plainview, Denver, Colorado, and Lubbock. She touched the hearts of many children teaching at Southeast Elementary, Hardwick Elementary, Overton Elementary & Maedgen Elementary for 32 years before retiring in 1988, retaining her lifelong membership in the Texas State Teachers Association.
Virginia married the love of her life, Jack Norwood on June 7, 1980 in Lubbock. Their union was one filled with love which was evident by all who met and spent time with them. Virginia was the epitome of a gracious lady who was soft spoken with a big heart for serving others. In addition to her long career in teaching, she also spent many years serving as an active member of the First Baptist Church in Lubbock using her gift of teaching to help others learn English as a second language. Virginia and Jack recently moved from Lubbock to the Good Samaritan Village in Denton where they cared for each other.
Virginia was predeceased by her husband Jack, her sisters, Joyce Patton and Ruth Kleiber, both of San Antonio and daughter in law Bryce Beauchamp. She is survived by her two sons, David Alfred Beauchamp of Braddock Heights, MD and Keith Wayne Beauchamp and his wife, Rhonda, of Denton, and two step-children, Lisa Ann Beyer, husband, Larry, of Lubbock and Bryan Clark Norwood, wife, Jennifer of Rockwall. She also is survived by her eight grandchildren, Laura Taylor, husband Zachary, Ashley Schoonover, husband Caleb, Patricia Threadgill, Connie Gilbreath, husband Justin, Elizabeth White, husband Michael, Matthew Beyer, Jessica Keener, husband Steven and David Norwood. Virginia was also the proud great-grandmother of 11 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held March 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Roselawn Memorial Park 3801 Roselawn Dr Denton, Texas 76207. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to American Breast Cancer Foundation.
Condolences may be offered at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 18, 2020