Virgle Leon Arrington
Virgle Leon Arrington born November 12, 1939 in Aubrey, Texas to Tommy and Effie Steward Arrington.
He owned Camp Cleaners for many years. He married Joanne Eckstein Arrington in 1964. They had 2 daughters Tracy Elizabeth (Jeff Weed) and Patricia Harwell. After years of playing golf he finally got a hole in one before retiring his clubs.
He is survived by his wife and daughters and three grandsons; Pat Weed, Justin Weed and Brandon Harwell all of Denton.
A private family service will be held.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on May 17, 2020