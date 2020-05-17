Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Resources
More Obituaries for Virgle Arrington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virgle Leon Arrington


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virgle Leon Arrington Obituary
Virgle Leon Arrington

Virgle Leon Arrington born November 12, 1939 in Aubrey, Texas to Tommy and Effie Steward Arrington.

He owned Camp Cleaners for many years. He married Joanne Eckstein Arrington in 1964. They had 2 daughters Tracy Elizabeth (Jeff Weed) and Patricia Harwell. After years of playing golf he finally got a hole in one before retiring his clubs.

He is survived by his wife and daughters and three grandsons; Pat Weed, Justin Weed and Brandon Harwell all of Denton.

A private family service will be held.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virgle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -