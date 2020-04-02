|
Vivian Eileen (Gatlin) Grooms
Vivian Eileen (Gatlin) Grooms, 64, passed away on Saturday, March 29, 2020, in Denton, Texas. The daughter of Cecil Paul Gatlin and Lillian Mae (Bailey) Gatlin, Vivian was born on December 31, 1955, in Electra, Texas.
Vivian was a resident and an insurance agent in the Denton area for many years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Sanger. Her greatest joy in life was time spent with her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father and two sons, James Allen Forrest, Jr. and John William Strnaud, III. Those who remain to cherish her memory are her mother, Lillian Gatlin of Denton (formerly of Sanger); one daughter, Samantha Michele Garza and husband Carlos of Grand Prairie; son Terry Lee Forrest of Abilene; and four grandchildren, Apryl Forrest of Frisco, Madelyn Garza of Grand Prairie, Emerson Garza of Grand Prairie, and Brighton Forrest of Terrell.
Graveside services, for immediate family only, will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Sanger Cemetery in Sanger. Jeremy Varnell will officiate the services. Serving as pallbearers will be Bob Wilson, Jimmy Forrest, Terry Forrest, and Carlos Garza.
Services are under the direction of Coker Funeral Home in Sanger. Online condolences may be made to www.cokerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Apr. 2, 2020