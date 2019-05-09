Vivian Mae Vaughn



Vivian Mae Vaughn, more affectionately known as "Mawmaws", 88, of Valley View, passed away quietly in her home surrounded by her family on May 7, 2019. The daughter of Frank Paul and Marie (Kay) Ables, she was born on August 8, 1930 in Wills Point, Texas.



On September 13, 1947, she married Loy Walter Vaughn in Gainesville, Texas. She worked for the Argyle ISD in Child Nutrition until her retirement and was a member of the Open Range Cowboy Church in Krum.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Loy; and one son Billy Loy Vaughn. Those that remain to cherish her memory are her daughter Becky Brazzel and John of Corinth; Paul Vaughn and Pam of Valley View; adopted family, Brenda and Ted Anderson of LA; two sisters, Voncille Forgy of Chico and Virginia Ann Travis and Bill of Denton; ten precious grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.



The family will receive friends at 10:00 a.m., Friday morning, May 10, 2019 at the Open Range Cowboy Church, 7290 Hawkeye Rd, Krum, TX 76249. Services will follow at 10:30 a.m. with Richie Johnson and Earl Bengston officiating the services. Serving as pallbearers are grandchildren, Kathy Martin, Katty Stephens, Billy Paul Vaughn, Jonathan Brazzel, Jordan Brazzel, Emily Prejean, Kristen Lawler; honorary pallbearers are Gary Hicks and Danny Hicks.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Open Range Cowboy Church, P. O. Box P. O. Box 36, Krum, Texas 76249.



