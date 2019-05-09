Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coker Funeral Home - SANGER
403 Pecan St.
Sanger, TX 76266
(940) 458-3311
For more information about
Vivian Vaughn
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 PM
Open Range Cowboy Church
7290 Hawkeye Rd
Krum, TX
View Map
Service
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Open Range Cowboy Church
7290 Hawkeye Rd
Krum, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vivian Vaughn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vivian Mae Vaughn


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Vivian Mae Vaughn Obituary
Vivian Mae Vaughn

Vivian Mae Vaughn, more affectionately known as "Mawmaws", 88, of Valley View, passed away quietly in her home surrounded by her family on May 7, 2019. The daughter of Frank Paul and Marie (Kay) Ables, she was born on August 8, 1930 in Wills Point, Texas.

On September 13, 1947, she married Loy Walter Vaughn in Gainesville, Texas. She worked for the Argyle ISD in Child Nutrition until her retirement and was a member of the Open Range Cowboy Church in Krum.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Loy; and one son Billy Loy Vaughn. Those that remain to cherish her memory are her daughter Becky Brazzel and John of Corinth; Paul Vaughn and Pam of Valley View; adopted family, Brenda and Ted Anderson of LA; two sisters, Voncille Forgy of Chico and Virginia Ann Travis and Bill of Denton; ten precious grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

The family will receive friends at 10:00 a.m., Friday morning, May 10, 2019 at the Open Range Cowboy Church, 7290 Hawkeye Rd, Krum, TX 76249. Services will follow at 10:30 a.m. with Richie Johnson and Earl Bengston officiating the services. Serving as pallbearers are grandchildren, Kathy Martin, Katty Stephens, Billy Paul Vaughn, Jonathan Brazzel, Jordan Brazzel, Emily Prejean, Kristen Lawler; honorary pallbearers are Gary Hicks and Danny Hicks.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Open Range Cowboy Church, P. O. Box P. O. Box 36, Krum, Texas 76249.

Services are under the direction of Coker Funeral Home. You may make online condolences to www.cokerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now