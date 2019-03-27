Wallace Dale (Batter) Barnard



Wallace Dale (Batter) Barnard, 91, of Justin, passed away on March 20th at his home surrounded by family. He was born in Justin, Texas to Ivan Wallace and Opal Dale Barnard on August 15th, 1927.



Batter was a great man who made a wonderful life for himself and his family. He met his wife Geneva Matthews; they married in 1950 and raised 3 beautiful children; Leslie, Debra, and Judy. By all accounts he worked hard all his life. He owned and ran Barnard's Feed & Grain with his father and later his son, for over 20 years. After a fire destroyed his grain business, Batter persevered and went on to found and run Barnard's Transfer Service, a railroad service contractor that is still in operation today.



Batter never met a stranger and could often be found early mornings at the local caf having breakfast and swapping stories with whoever was able to join. He was always nice to the waitress, the bank teller, or the grocery store clerk and his wife may even say he was an unintentional "flirt".



If Batter wasn't working, or at the caf , he could be found fishing with family at his and Geneva's lake house on Lake Texhoma where most of his grandchildren learned to fish. If not there, then he could be found at a local High School Sporting event. He never missed a game for any grandchild and was not shy about letting the officials know when he didn't agree with them. When his grandchildren were grown, he would attend games just because he enjoyed them. He was partial to basketball, which he played himself as a young man.



Batter loved his Dallas Cowboys and never missed one of their games either. He enjoyed being with family, good music, and chocolate ice cream. He never missed a Justin Volunteer Fire Department Fish Fry and took his entire family to the Ft. Worth Stock Show and Rodeo many a time.



Batter was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and son. He always had a hug and a kiss for his family and would help anyone if they asked and even some who didn't. His kind and loving spirit will be missed by all who knew him. He is now reunited with his wife, son, and family preceding him in death in heaven.



He is survived by his daughters Debra Womack and Judy Robinson of Justin, TX., brother Weldon Barnard, sister Rilda Dodson, eight grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren.



A memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 4:00 PM in the chapel of DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton, Texas.