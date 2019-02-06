Walter W. Fenley, Sr.



Walter W. Fenley, Sr., 88 years of age, passed away on February 2nd, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL in the company of his loved ones. Walter was a long time resident of Jacksonville and a member of Cedar Hills Baptist Church. He served his country during both the Korean and the Vietnam wars. After 20 years of dedicated service Walter retired as a Master Sergeant and went on to a career as a System Programmer for the Naval Aviation Depot, Jacksonville, FL, where he retired after 25 years.



He is survived by his loving wife Mary Evelyn (Scarbrough) Fenley, his son Walter Jr. (wife Mary) Fenley, his grandchildren Catrina (husband Jonathan) Acree, and David Fenley, his Great-Grandchildren Joshua, Jacob, Jackson, Jameson, and Janalyce of Jacksonville, FL, as well as his two sisters, Juanita Willet of Sunset, TX, and Una Mae Harmon of Petrolia, TX, and brother Raymond (wife Mary Lee) Fenley of Copper Canyon, TX.



A viewing will be held on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, from 5:00 until 7:00 PM, at Jacksonville Memory Gardens, 111 Blanding Blvd., Orange Park, FL 32073.



A graveside service will be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at 11:30 AM, at Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Rd., Jacksonville FL, 32218. Please arrive 30 minutes early and park in Procession Lane # 3.



In Lieu of flowers donations can be directed to his church home, Cedar Hills Baptist Church, 4200 Jammes Rd., Jacksonville, FL, 32210. It is felt that Mr. Fenley was devoted to his family, friends and his church, and will be greatly missed by all.



Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Feb. 6, 2019