Wanda Donella Harrison
Wanda Donella Harrison, 95, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by loved ones on Monday, September 2. She was born on December 10, 1923 in Carney, Oklahoma to Russell and Lillie Hanmer. She attended Chickasha Girls School, Oklahoma State University and Texas Woman's University. Donella was married to Alexander Norman Harrison on May 28, 1943 until his passing on their 70th wedding anniversary in 2013. Donella and Norman moved to Denton, TX in 1949 raising three sons - Norman Don Harrison, David Russell Harrison and Freddy Mark Harrison.
Donella was a primary school teacher for over 28 years retiring in 1983. She was active in the Ariel Club, Denton Women's Club, Shakespeare Club, First United Methodist Church of Denton, Sunday school classes (most recently the Bungalow Class), United Methodist Women, various Bridge and dinner groups and a Travel Club (The Trippers), to name a few. In retirement she and Norman cruised the world and traveled throughout the U.S.
She was known by all as positive and selfless making new friends easily while maintaining old acquaintances with her warm heart and quick wit. Her presence will be missed greatly by those who knew and loved her. Her impact is lasting on those lives she touched.
Donella is survived by her sons, Norman Harrison and his wife Janice; David Harrison and his wife Linda and Fred Harrison; four grandchildren, Bobby Harrison, Jay Harrison, Erin Suzuki and Kelly Briggs; and nine great grandchildren, Cooper, Hudson, Tucker and Hope Harrison; Avery and Piper Suzuki and Henry, Charlie and Luke Briggs.
She was preceded in death by her parents Russell and Lillie Hanmer, sisters Mary Lou Goodberry and Martha Ann Hanmer, granddaughter Elizabeth Harrison and husband Alexander Norman Harrison.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 5, from 3 - 5 p.m. at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home. A memorial service will take place Friday, September 6, 2019 at First United Methodist Church of Denton (201 S. Locust St, Denton, TX 76201) Cole Chapel at 11 a.m. Reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation in her name to FUMC-Denton Stephen Ministry.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Sept. 5, 2019