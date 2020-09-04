Wanda Faye Crisp
Wanda Faye Crisp, 78, of Denton, died Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Medical City Hospital of Denton.
Mrs. Crisp was born on October 16, 1941 in Denton to Walter and Rosa Mae (Sprabeary) Hilliard. She was married to Buster Samuel Crisp, Sr. on December 15, 1959 in Denton. She graduated from Denton High School and was a member of Gateway United Baptist Church. She was retired from the Denton Housing Authority as an Occupational Specialist.
Wanda is survived by her husband, Buster "Sammy" Crisp, Sr. of Denton; daughter, Melody Patterson and her husband Gary of Denton; sons, Buster Samuel Crisp, Jr. of Ennis, Billy Walter Crisp, Sr. and his wife Ana of Denton, James Robert Crisp, Sr. and his wife Pam of Boyd; sister, Alice Laird and her husband, Johnny of Denton; twenty-three grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren; two great great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday, September 4, 2020 at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 N. Locust St., Denton. The funeral service will be held 2:00 PM September 5, 2020 at Gateway United Baptist Church, 2401 N. Bell Ave., Denton. Interment will follow at Trinity Cemetery, Denton.
