Wayne Allen



Wayne Allen, 67, of Denton passed away on May 20, 2019 in Denton. He was born on December 4, 1951 in Denton to Roy and Ima Jean Allen.



Wayne graduated Denton High School in 1970 and attended El Centro College in Dallas, Texas. Wayne married Lisa Paschal in Denton on August 23, 1975. He was a past president of Denton Boys Baseball and was active in the Boy Scouts of America. He was the owner of Wayne Allen Construction and later an estimator for Links Construction. Wayne was also a member of St. David's Episcopal Church in Denton.



He is survived by his wife, Lisa, daughter, Amy Powell, son, Daniel Allen and wife Joelle, sister Diana Redfearn and husband Bobby, brother Dalton Allen and wife Charlotte and grandchildren Ryan and Brittany Powell, sister-in-law, Judy Allen and many nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his mother and father and brother Roy Allen.



The family will receive friends on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 5:30 to 7:30 PM at DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton, Texas. Funeral services will be held in the chapel of DeBerry Funeral Directors on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10:00 AM with interment to follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton.