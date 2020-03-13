|
|
Wayne Ardist Pace
Wayne Ardist Pace, 66 of Aubrey, Texas. This world lost Wayne Pace on March 11, 2020. He was born November 20, 1953 in Dallas, Texas to the late Ralph Ardist Pace and Cleo Lillian Cox Pace. Wayne married Darla Kathleen Taylor on June 2, 1979 in Buncombe Creek, Oklahoma. Wayne will be remembered by all that knew him as a devoted husband, loving father and generous friend. Wayne never seemed to have a bad day and loved the life that he and his wife Darla Pace had built for themselves. Wayne's laugh, jovial spirit and constant ability to find the silver lining will be what people will remember most about him. Wayne was a hard worker and had a generous heart and soul. He always took care of his family and those around him, and would do anything to help anyone, strangers and family alike. He left a mark on those who knew him and will be remembered, loved and cherished as a father and husband and friend. Wayne had a special way about him. He was always the kind of person who could make friends with anyone he encountered and would strike up a conversation with anyone he met. His generosity, like his good nature and optimistic spirit knew no bounds. Wayne enjoyed fishing and working. His infectious laugh, ceaseless positive energy and loving spirit will be remembered by those who loved him.
He is survived by his Wife: Darla Pace, his Children: Jason, Johnathan and Lindy Pace, his Brother: Ricky Pace, his Brother in-law: Woodrow Fuller, his Father and Mother in-law: Ronny and Pat Beaty, his Grandchildren: Brycen and Brylee Pace.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; 1 daughter: Jennifer Pace, 1 brother; Roger Tate Pace, 5 sisters; Patricia Louise Brinkley, Johnnie Irene Thompson, Carolyn Kay Fuller, Marilyn Ann Egan, and Kathy Sue Pace and father in-Law: Jerry Taylor.
Visitation will be Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the Watts Funeral Home, Madill, Oklahoma from 12 am to 9 pm with a family hour from 1 pm to 3 pm.
Services will be 10:00 pm, Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Watts Memorial Chapel, Madill, Oklahoma. >Joe Patterson will officiate the service. Interment will be at the Shay Cemetery, Shay, Oklahoma. Services will be under the direction of Watts Funeral Home, Madill, Oklahoma. Condolences may be sent to wattsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 13, 2020