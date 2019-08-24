|
|
Wayne Galbreath
On August 21, 2019, Wayne Galbreath, 88, of Highland Village, left his earthly home to spend eternity with his Lord and Savior in heaven.
He lived a life of dedicated service to his family, friends and his church. His unwavering faith in God was the bedrock in every aspect of his life.
He was born November 27, 1930 in Aubrey, Texas to Lillus and Rosie Galbreath. He met his forever sweetheart, Carlene Triplett and married September 6, 1953.
He served in the National Guard 6 years.
From sacking groceries at the A&P store in Denton, he worked up to Assistant Purchasing Manager for A&P covering Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma. After 24 years at A&P, he was called to serve Lakeland Baptist Church in 1963 as Music Minister and from 1975 to 1992 as Minister of Administration and Associate Pastor.
He was instrumental in the tremendous growth of Lakeland Baptist Church. His greatest joy was visitation, music and teaching Sunday School which he enjoyed for over 60 years.
He was not one to sit still, so after retirement, he worked for Durham Transportation as a school bus driver for over 20 years.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years Carlene. Two daughters, Cindy Cannedy and husband John, Teresa Thurmond and husband Tony.
Four grandsons, Matthew Riley and wife Jennifer, Luke Riley, Jonathan Thurmond and wife Emily, Dustin Thurmond and wife Aubri.
Three great granddaughters Audrey and Ivy Thurmond and Olivia Riley.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lillus and Rosie Galbreath, brother Marion Galbreath and sister Helen Sessions.
Visitation will be from 6:30 to 8:00 pm Friday August 23, 2019 at Mulkey-Mason Funeral Home in Lewisville, TX
Funeral services will beat 3:00 pm Saturday August 24, 2019 at Lakeland Baptist Church in Lewisville, TX
Interment will follow at Belew Cemetery in Aubrey, TX
On-line condolences may be made at www.mulkeymason.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Wayne to Lakeland Baptist Church Hope for Tomorrow Fund.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Aug. 24, 2019