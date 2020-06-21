Wayne Ledon Miller
Wayne Ledon Miller, 87, of Pilot Point, TX, passed away on June 14, 2020. He was born on September 30, 1932 in Aubrey, TX, to Lee and Magnolia Miller. He married Mary Wanda Feagans on July 22, 1955.
Wayne proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and had a 37-year career with the United States Postal Service. He also started his own locksmith service. Wayne was a long-time member of New Hope Baptist Church and joyfully donated his time to help maintain the church lawn for years.
He was preceded in death by his father, mother, wife, infant daughter Laura and brother Durward. He is survived by his daughter, Debra Tedder and husband David of Fairview, TX, son, Steve Miller and wife Kathy of Yukon, OK; grandchildren, Courtney Brown and husband Rob, Chelsea Wyckoff and husband David, Ryan Tedder and wife Jennifer, Sarah Tedder, Chloe Tedder, and Rachel Tedder; great grandchildren, Sam, Ben, Nora, Greyson, Jake, Anna, Levi, Olivia, Coleman and Nate; also survived by one niece and three nephews and their families.
His was a life well-lived as evidenced by the positive impact he had on everyone he came in contact with. He will be missed greatly.
Viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the Mulkey-Bowles Montgomery Funeral Home.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, a private family graveside service will be held.
On line condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jun. 21, 2020.