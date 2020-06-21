Wayne Ledon Miller
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wayne Ledon Miller

Wayne Ledon Miller, 87, of Pilot Point, TX, passed away on June 14, 2020. He was born on September 30, 1932 in Aubrey, TX, to Lee and Magnolia Miller. He married Mary Wanda Feagans on July 22, 1955.

Wayne proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and had a 37-year career with the United States Postal Service. He also started his own locksmith service. Wayne was a long-time member of New Hope Baptist Church and joyfully donated his time to help maintain the church lawn for years.

He was preceded in death by his father, mother, wife, infant daughter Laura and brother Durward. He is survived by his daughter, Debra Tedder and husband David of Fairview, TX, son, Steve Miller and wife Kathy of Yukon, OK; grandchildren, Courtney Brown and husband Rob, Chelsea Wyckoff and husband David, Ryan Tedder and wife Jennifer, Sarah Tedder, Chloe Tedder, and Rachel Tedder; great grandchildren, Sam, Ben, Nora, Greyson, Jake, Anna, Levi, Olivia, Coleman and Nate; also survived by one niece and three nephews and their families.

His was a life well-lived as evidenced by the positive impact he had on everyone he came in contact with. He will be missed greatly.

Viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the Mulkey-Bowles Montgomery Funeral Home.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, a private family graveside service will be held.

On line condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 382-6622
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved