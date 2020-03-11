|
|
Wayne Milo Lease
Wayne Milo Lease, 87, of Denton, died Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital of Denton.
Mr. Lease was born on September 23, 1932 in Sumner, Iowa to Milo Edmund and Esther Mae (Bierbaum) Lease. He served in the United States Army Air Force and worked for many years as an Accountant.
Wayne is survived by his son, Terry Wayne Lease of Flower Mound; daughter-in-law, Marsha Laning of Krum; sister, Lois Thompson of Elk Grove Village, IL; grandchildren, Mackenzie Hubbert and her husband Kyle of El Paso, Milo Lease of Krum, Shelby Laning of Garland; one great-grandson on the way, Kolton Hubbert.
A visitation will be held from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 N. Locust, Denton.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 11, 2020