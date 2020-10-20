Weldon Leo Bell
Weldon Leo Bell, 83, of Denton, died Friday, October 16, 2020 at his memory care home in Flower Mound.
Leo was born on September 1, 1937 in Prospect, TX to Huel Joseph and Rachel Beulah (Hilburn) Bell. He worked as a State Trooper for the Texas Department of Public Safety for twenty-five years, a job he absolutely loved.
Leo graduated from Bowie High School in 1955, where he was a proud member of the Bowie Jackrabbits football team. Sports were very important to him and he made it a point to coach and/or attend every possible ball game in which either of his children were playing.
He enjoyed traveling but most of all, he enjoyed square dancing and was an active member of the Triangle Squares in Denton. In his later years, he also spent quite a bit of time at the Denton Senior Center playing dominoes with his buddies.
Leo is survived by his daughter, Sherri Adelstein of Denton, son, Scott Bell of Phoenix, AZ; sister, Shirley Yeargan of Anthony, FL; grandson, Matthew Farguson; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by sisters, Marie Hooper and June Keith; brothers, Clarence Bell and Preston Bell.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 N. Locust St., Denton.
Online condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com