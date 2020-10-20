1/1
Weldon Leo Bell
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Weldon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Weldon Leo Bell

Weldon Leo Bell, 83, of Denton, died Friday, October 16, 2020 at his memory care home in Flower Mound.

Leo was born on September 1, 1937 in Prospect, TX to Huel Joseph and Rachel Beulah (Hilburn) Bell. He worked as a State Trooper for the Texas Department of Public Safety for twenty-five years, a job he absolutely loved.

Leo graduated from Bowie High School in 1955, where he was a proud member of the Bowie Jackrabbits football team. Sports were very important to him and he made it a point to coach and/or attend every possible ball game in which either of his children were playing.

He enjoyed traveling but most of all, he enjoyed square dancing and was an active member of the Triangle Squares in Denton. In his later years, he also spent quite a bit of time at the Denton Senior Center playing dominoes with his buddies.

Leo is survived by his daughter, Sherri Adelstein of Denton, son, Scott Bell of Phoenix, AZ; sister, Shirley Yeargan of Anthony, FL; grandson, Matthew Farguson; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by sisters, Marie Hooper and June Keith; brothers, Clarence Bell and Preston Bell.

A visitation will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 N. Locust St., Denton.

Online condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 382-6622
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved