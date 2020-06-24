Wilbert Feagins Sr.
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wilbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilbert Feagins, Sr.

2/6/1958 - 6/15/2020

Visitation: Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 12PM-8PM, Peoples Funeral Home, 1122 E. Mulberry St., Denton, TX

Funeral: Thursday, June 25, 2020, 10AM, Antioch Christian Fellowship, 2020 Post Oak Dr,, Corinth, TX 76210



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Peoples Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
25
Funeral
10:00 AM
Antioch Christian Fellowship
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peoples Funeral Home
1122 E Mulberry St
Denton, TX 76205
(940) 383-1932
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved