Wiley Rogers Dear
Wiley Rogers Dear, 84, passed away peacefully at home, to be with his Lord and Savior, on October 19, 2019. Wiley was born August 22, 1935 to Mack Emory Dear and Lucy Lenora Jones in Rusk, TX.
Wiley graduated from Denton High School in 1953 and then enlisted in the National Guard of Texas. He was honorably discharged in 1959. He worked at Moore Business Forms in Denton for over 26 years until it closed, and then he worked for the Andrew Corporation in Denton until he retired. He was a longtime member of the Antioch Baptist Church in Aubrey.
He is survived by his sons, Harald McFarling and wife Cindy of Denton, Lee McFarling and wife JoHelen of Aubrey, Eddie Dear and wife Debbie of Denton; his daughter, Christine Dear of Aubrey; along with five grandchildren, Brandon McFarling, Tony McFarling, Spencer McFarling, Tamara Hammonds, Edward Dear; ten great-grandchildren; two great great-grandchildren.
He was known for his smile, kind eyes and generosity. He never met a stranger and was always lending a helping hand. He was dearly loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed by all.
There will be a memorial service on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Antioch Baptist Church, 7478 FM 2931 in Aubrey, TX 76227. Donations may be made to Antioch Baptist Church.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Oct. 23, 2019