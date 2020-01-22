Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 382-6622
Resources
More Obituaries for William Kerksieck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Abner Kerksieck


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Abner Kerksieck Obituary
William Abner Kerksieck

William Abner Kerksieck, 82, passed away peacefully at his home on January 19, 2020. William was born on October 15, 1937 in Denton, Texas the son of Raymond Arnold Kerksieck and Nancy Elizabeth Robinson Kerksieck.

William is survived by his two daughters Edith Kerksieck of Denton, Kathryn Winkler and her husband Rick of Lawton, Oklahoma, and one son Raymond Kerksieck and his wife Dawn of Aubrey, TX. William is also survived by his sister Wanda Belew of Denton and his ex-wife Kathryn Robertson of Denton, 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Friday January 24, 2020 at 2:00pm at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton. Visitation will be from 6-8pm Thursday evening at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 N. Locust, Denton. On line condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -