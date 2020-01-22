|
|
William Abner Kerksieck
William Abner Kerksieck, 82, passed away peacefully at his home on January 19, 2020. William was born on October 15, 1937 in Denton, Texas the son of Raymond Arnold Kerksieck and Nancy Elizabeth Robinson Kerksieck.
William is survived by his two daughters Edith Kerksieck of Denton, Kathryn Winkler and her husband Rick of Lawton, Oklahoma, and one son Raymond Kerksieck and his wife Dawn of Aubrey, TX. William is also survived by his sister Wanda Belew of Denton and his ex-wife Kathryn Robertson of Denton, 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Friday January 24, 2020 at 2:00pm at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton. Visitation will be from 6-8pm Thursday evening at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 N. Locust, Denton. On line condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jan. 22, 2020