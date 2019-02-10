William Robert (Bill) Booker



William Robert (Bill) Booker passed away February 8, 2019 at the age of 92. He was a 20+ year resident of Denton. He was born in Kansas City, Missouri to Ernest William Booker & Eula Sherman Booker on September 13, 1926. He lived in Kansas City, Cape Girardeau, & Springfield, Missouri before moving to Denton. He was a graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. He was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening, painting, & his beloved pets.



He is preceded in death by his mother & father, his brother Frank Booker and his uncle, mentor & guardian, Dr. Robert Clyde Sherman, of Denton.



He is survived by his cousins, Robert F. & Bette Sherman, of Denton, their children, Jennifer Sherman Wilson and family of Detroit, MI, Dr. Robert Jason Sherman & family of Milwaukee, WI; Reverend BL & Ray Jordan of Denton, their children Robyn Leone & family of Denver, CO, Travis Jordan & family of New York City; Judson & Pat Sherman of Argyle, TX & their children, Tracy Carvalho & family of Frisco, TX, Reverend Nathan Sherman & family of Albuquerque, NM, Libby Claycomb & family of Lake Dallas, TX.



The family wishes to acknowledge & express appreciation for the gracious care provided by Dr. Filippo Masciarelli, of Denton Community Health Clinic; Dr. Dan C. McBride & his nurses; the nurses & staff of Medical City Denton; Medical City Denton Corporate & attending medical staff. They all made a difficult time more palatable.



Mr. Bookers final journey was lovingly attended to by Kimberly Truax & her incredible team of caregivers from Kind Companions & the excellent professionals of New Century Hospice. The family is eternally grateful to that entire group of truly devoted people for making the journey one of peaceful & comfortable steps.



Mr. Booker will be interred in Walnut Grove, Missouri beside his mother. Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Feb. 10, 2019