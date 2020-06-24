William Dale Schleinat
William Dale Schleinat died Saturday, June 20, 2020. He was born on January 7, 1933 to William August and Zelpha Mae Schleinat.
Dale proudly served his country as a member of the US Army during the Korean War. He was stationed in Stuttgart, Germany and was the bodyguard and driver for Colonel Beuford E. Pittman. He achieved the rank of Sergeant First Class.
Before and after leaving the military, Dale spent his entire career working in the sand and gravel business. His father and he were co-owners of Opitz Sand and Gravel Co., a business that supplied raw materials for the concrete used in many of the buildings on the UNT and TWU campuses, as well as other projects in Denton and the surrounding area. From Michigan front-end loaders and Northwest draglines, to assembling and operating an entire sand and gravel washing plant, Dale was a master heavy equipment operator. It was hard and often dangerous work, but he loved it.
Dale was a member of First Baptist Church in Denton, and a lifelong member of DAV and VFW. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, and is survived by his son Larry and wife Cindy of Denton, Texas, his son Len and wife Lynn of Dallas, Texas, his sister Barbara Schleinat of Denton, Texas, grandchildren Alix, Lauren, and Libby, and great-grandson, Connor.
Dale dearly loved his family, and in retirement, enjoyed fishing, and sitting in the driveway chatting with his neighbors. His later years were greatly improved by his devoted sister, Barbara, who was always there to help as his health began to decline. He was deeply loved and will be missed.
A book of registry will be available at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 24th. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, June 25 at Roselawn Cemetery.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jun. 24, 2020.