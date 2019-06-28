Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 382-6622
Resources
More Obituaries for William Brock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William E. "Bill" Brock


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William E. "Bill" Brock Obituary
William ÿÿÿÿbody

William "Bill" E. Brock, 80, of Denton, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at his home in Denton.

Mr. Brock was born on October 20, 1938 in Phoenix, AZ to Glen W. and Nina Grace (Shippy) Brock. He was married to Ann Davis on April 8, 1961 in Denton; she died on May 3, 2013. He was a member of the Gateway United Baptist Church and worked as an electrician for many years. He served in the United States Air Force and the Army Reserves.

Bill is survived by daughters, Billie Ann Perez of Denton, Karen Sue Rodriguez of Denton, Mary Alyce McFarland of Greenback, TN, Sereniti Nicole Brock of Denton; son, Tracy Alan Brock of Springfield, IL; sisters, Roberta West of Abington, IL, Frances Thurman of Abington, IL; brother, Harvey C. Brock of Des Moines, IL; 21grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 12 great great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by brothers, Joe Brock, Cecil Brock, Melvin Brock.

A visitation will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday, June 28, 2019 at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 N. Locust, Denton. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, June 29, 2019 at New Hope Cemetery, Burns City, TX.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now