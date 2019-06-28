|
|
William ÿÿÿÿbody
William "Bill" E. Brock, 80, of Denton, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at his home in Denton.
Mr. Brock was born on October 20, 1938 in Phoenix, AZ to Glen W. and Nina Grace (Shippy) Brock. He was married to Ann Davis on April 8, 1961 in Denton; she died on May 3, 2013. He was a member of the Gateway United Baptist Church and worked as an electrician for many years. He served in the United States Air Force and the Army Reserves.
Bill is survived by daughters, Billie Ann Perez of Denton, Karen Sue Rodriguez of Denton, Mary Alyce McFarland of Greenback, TN, Sereniti Nicole Brock of Denton; son, Tracy Alan Brock of Springfield, IL; sisters, Roberta West of Abington, IL, Frances Thurman of Abington, IL; brother, Harvey C. Brock of Des Moines, IL; 21grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 12 great great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by brothers, Joe Brock, Cecil Brock, Melvin Brock.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday, June 28, 2019 at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 N. Locust, Denton. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, June 29, 2019 at New Hope Cemetery, Burns City, TX.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on June 28, 2019