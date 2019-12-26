Home

William Gary Tungate Obituary
William Gary Tungate

William Gary Tungate, of Oak Point, Texas went to be with his Lord and Savior on December 12, 2019, one day after his 52nd birthday. William, known to all who loved him as Bill, was born in Dallas, Texas to Rosalie Pryor and Donald Tungate. He was a blessed gift to his wife of 30 years, Lisa, their daughter April and all who knew and loved him. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, December 28th at 10:00AM at the First Presbyterian Church, 1114 W. University Drive, Denton, TX.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
